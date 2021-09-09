Become a CAPA Member
9-Sep-2021 2:44 AM

Connect Airlines aiming to launch services to Philadelphia and Chicago from Toronto by end 2021

Connect Airlines CEO John Thomas, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (09-Sep-2021) the carrier aims to start operating services from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to Philadelphia International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport by the end of 2021, pending regulatory approval. The airline will use Q400 aircraft, with Mr Thomas predicting a "real resurgence" in the use of turboprops in the US domestic market.

