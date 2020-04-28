Condor to receive EUR550m in German govt loans and refinancing

Condor Flugdienst announced (27-Apr-2020) the German Government and Hessian State Government have committed to providing loan guarantees to the carrier under the government's coronavirus protection programme. Condor will receive EUR294 million in coronavirus protection aid, as well as EUR256 million for refinancing of the carrier's existing bridging loan received after the bankruptcy of Thomas Cook Group. The European Commission has already granted state aid approval for the loan. Condor stated it is fully committed to repaying its existing loan despite the resignation of its contractually agreed new owner Polish Aviation Group. [more - original PR - German]