23-Feb-2022 10:57 AM
Condor plans 21 long haul routes from Frankfurt during winter 2022/23
Condor announced (22-Feb-2022) plans to operate the following 21 long haul routes from Frankfurt Airport during the winter 2022/2023 schedule:
- Cape Town: Three times weekly;
- Cancun: Daily;
- Grenada: Weekly;
- Havana: Twice weekly;
- Holguin: Twice weekly;
- New York JFK: Four times weekly;
- Johannesburg: Twice weekly;
- Los Angeles: Three times weekly;
- Mombasa: Twice weekly;
- Montego Bay: Twice weekly;
- Male: Three times weekly;
- Mauritius: Four times weekly;
- Puerto Plata: Twice weekly;
- Punta Cana: Daily;
- Santo Domingo: Twice weekly;
- Seattle: Three times weekly;
- Seychelles: Weekly;
- Tobago: Weekly;
- Varadero: Three times weekly;
- Toronto: Twice weekly;
- Zanzibar: Twice weekly.
The carrier stated it will explore further destinations and departure airports for winter 2022/2023. [more - original PR]