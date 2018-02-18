Condor confirms fare marketing/distribution partnership with Laudamotion

Condor announced (18-Feb-2018) it is now selling fares for Laudamotion on its official website and via travel agencies. All fares are for short/medium haul services from Duesseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Basel to Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza and Malaga, while more airports will follow. Customers can flexibly combine the itineraries of both airlines, for example a Condor outbound service with a Laudamotion return service. In addition to the marketing of Laudamotion fares, Condor will also take over selected operational functions, including traffic control and crew planning as a service provider for Laudamotion. Condor CEO Ralf Teckentrup said: "We are delighted to support Laudamotion in marketing their new flights... The extended choice of flights we can offer to our customers and distribution partners is great for our customers". [more - original PR]