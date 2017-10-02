Completion of Meridiana agreement by Qatar Airways and Alisarda

Qatar Airways announced (01-Oct-2017) the acquisition of 49% of AQA Holding, the new parent company of Meridiana fly (Meridiana), while the previous sole shareholder Alisarda has maintained a 51% stake. Qatar Airways currently operates 42 times weekly service from Doha to Rome, Venice, Pisa and Milan. Following the closing, the shareholders' meetings of AQA Holding and Meridiana appointed the new Board of directors. Alisarda chairman Marco Rigotti has been appointed Chairman of AQA Holding while Francesco Violante is the new Chairman of Meridiana. In due course, the new plan for Meridiana will be announced and the new CEO will be appointed. In the meanwhile Mr Rigotti will retain the executive powers as deputy chairman. [more - original PR]