Comoros to permit scheduled international services to resume on 07-Sep-2020
Comoros' Government will reportedly permit scheduled international services to and from Comoros to resume from 07-Sep-2020, following a temporary prohibition on scheduled international services since 23-Mar-2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus (newsaero.info, 28-Aug-2020).
