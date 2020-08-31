Become a CAPA Member
31-Aug-2020

Comoros to permit scheduled international services to resume on 07-Sep-2020

Comoros' Government will reportedly permit scheduled international services to and from Comoros to resume from 07-Sep-2020, following a temporary prohibition on scheduled international services since 23-Mar-2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus (newsaero.info, 28-Aug-2020).

