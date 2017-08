CommutAir signed (03-Aug-2017) a MoU with United Airlines to add 21 Embraer 145 aircraft to its existing contract to operate 40 aircraft under the United Express brand. The aircraft will replace 21 Bombardier Dash-8 turboprop aircraft, planned retirements accelerated to Jan-2018. As part of its growth plan, CommutAir also announced a significant improvement to its pilot sign-on bonus programme and further enhancements to its career path programme. [more - original PR]