US issues formal notice of intent to withdraw from the Paris climate change agreement

US Government submitted (04-Aug-2017) a communication to the UN, regarding its intent to withdraw from the Paris Agreement as soon as it is eligible to do so. The US State Department stated that as US President Donald Trump indicated in his 01-Jun-2017 announcement and subsequently, he is open to re-engaging in the Paris Agreement if the US can identify terms that are more favourable to it, its businesses, its workers, its people, and its taxpayers. The US will continue to participate in international climate change negotiations and meetings, including the 23rd Conference of the Parties (COP-23) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, to "protect US interests and ensure all future policy options remain open to the administration". Participation will include ongoing negotiations related to guidance for implementing the Paris Agreement. [more - original PR]