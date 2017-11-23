Parliamentary Committee confirms SAA remains undercapitalised

South Africa's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Appropriations confirmed (22-Nov-2017) it was informed by South African Airways' (SAA) management that even with recapitalisation totalling ZAR10 billion (USD722.2 million), the airline will remain undercapitalised with a negative equity position of just over ZAR9 billion (USD649.9 million). SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana said the carrier's reliance on debt is due to a weak capital structure, over reliance on leasing aircraft, increased competition and an ageing fleet. Standing Committee on Appropriations chairperson Pinky Phosa said: "We want a complete revamp in the reputation of SAA. It must become positive. It is clear that ethics and professionalism will need to be entrenched into the inner fabric of SAA. This is critical to build trust with not only the lenders and the banks, but with all stakeholders and all South African citizens". [more - original PR]