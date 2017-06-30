Senate Committee approves US FAA reauthorisation until 2021

US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation approved (29-Jun-2017) reauthorisation of the US FAA until 2021. The following amendments to the bill were approved by voice vote:

Establish centres of excellence in small unmanned aircraft system technology training;

Require the Secretary of Transportation to develop an airline passengers with disabilities bill of rights;

Require a report on aircraft rescue and firefighting training facilities;

Increase the civil penalty imposed on carriers for damage to a passenger's wheelchair or other mobility aid, or injury to a passenger with a disability;

Improve the safety of air supply on commercial aircraft;

Require a report on the availability of lavatories on commercial aircraft;

Require the FAA to issue a request for a proposal for a study of critical airfield markings;

Require a report and best practices with respect to training policies regarding racial, ethnic and religious nondiscrimination;

Ensure noise compatibility reports grants may be provided for certain costs under memoranda of agreement;

Require part 121 air carriers to develop employee assault prevention and response plans;

Require the Secretary of Transportation to submit progress reports to Congress regarding the award of a runway safety repair grant;

Require a report on illegal charter flights;

Authorise appropriations for the Know Before You Fly campaign;

Extend the programme for the use of the test sites to facilitate the safe integration of unmannned aircraft systems into the national airspace system and to express the sense of Congress on the emergency exemption progress for unmanned aircraft systems;

Establish a pilot programme under which recipients of grants from the FAA may use economic or social contracting requirements;

Extend the termination date of the advisory committee on the air travel needs of passengers with disabilities;

Require the Secretary of Transportation to prescribe regulations to ensure that assistance is provided to individuals with disabilities;

Allow remote towers to be eligible for the contract tower programme;

Provide for continued assessment of the electromagnetic spectrum by the SENSR programme;

Require the Secretary of Transportation to provide guidance on the extent to which air carriers should post their policies relating to oversold flights publicly at the gate;

Support and encourage female students and aviators to pursue a career in aviation;

Encourage the aviation industry to work to ensure individuals with disabilities have equal access to air travel;

Require the FAA to develop a strategy for responding to public safety threats posed and opportunities presented by unmanned aircraft systems;

Improve wheelchair assistance for individuals with disabilities;

Require the Secretary of Transportation to consult with relevant stakeholders in conducting the study on in-cabin wheelchair restraint systems;

Expand the membership of the advisory committee on the air travel needs of passengers with disabilities;

Require the national advisory committee on travel and tourism infrastructure to consider the effect of the domestic and international aviation market on travel and tourism in the US;

Require the FAA to revise certain regulations relating to repair station certificates;

Require a plan enabling the introduction of self-piloted aircraft into the national airspace system;

Prohibit the use of unmanned aircraft systems in restricted buildings or grounds;

Include the available financing tools and resources for airports in the list of considerations under the future aviation infrastructure and financing study;

Require large ticket agents to adopt minimum customer service standards;

Require a rule on overland supersonic flight;

Prohibit carriers from imposing fees that are not reasonable or proportional to the costs incurred by the carriers;

Require a GAO study on the effects of the restriction on carriers imposing certain fees;

Require the Secretary of Transportation to issue regulations prohibiting individuals on aircraft from engaging in voice communications and to make technical corrections;

Require a study on the effect of extreme weather on air travel;

Establish the position of aviation consumer advocate, and for other purposes;

Provide for the use of passenger facility charge revenue to enhance security at airports;

Make projects for the installation of security cameras eligible for the airport improvement programme;

Enhance airline safety by expanding the types of training courses that can be credited toward flight hours;

Maintain one level of safety in airline operations.

Chairman John Thune stated: "This passenger-friendly aviation reform legislation improves safety and incorporates over 50 amendments offered by both committee Democrats and Republicans. In preparing for the future of aviation, our committee has acted to continue advancing unmanned aircraft systems and other aviation innovations while offering airline passengers new protections following recent incidents". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]