US Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approves 21st Century AIRR Act

US Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved (27-Jun-2017) the bipartisan 21st Century AIRR Act (H.R. 2997) on 27-Jun-2017, by a vote of 32 to 25. The legislation will:

Cut red tape so that manufacturers can get products to market on time, stay competitive, and continue to employ Americans;

Encourage American innovation in aviation technologies;

Ensure airport infrastructure connects businesses and people to the world;

Provide a better flying experience from gate to gate;

Ensure access to the aviation system for everyone who depends on it;

Upgrade ATC to a "safe, efficient, modern system" that uses 21st century technology to ensure more on-time departures, more direct routes, and "less time wasted on the tarmac". [more - original PR]