Senate Commerce Committee challenges House with new FAA reauthorisation proposal

US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation chairman John Thune and ranking member Bill Nelson introduced (22-Jun-2017) FAA Reauthorization Act of 2017 - S.1405. The bill would reauthorise federal aviation programmes through FY2021, and does not include language to create a corporatised, non-profit entity responsible for US ATC, unlike companion legislation proposed by House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Bill Shuster. Mr Thune said: "Our legislation focuses on enhancing safety, improving air travel for the traveling public, and reforms to help bring the future of aviation closer to reality". Highlights include:

Requiring the FAA to assess how each NextGen program contributes to a more safe and efficient air traffic control system and its current implementation status;

Increased authorised funding for the Airport Improvement Program by USD400 million to an annual level of USD3.75 billion;

Consumer protection and air travel enhancements, due to "high profile airline incidents";

Emphasising drone safety and innovation, while authorising FAA's drone registration authority;

New requirements on the bulk transfer of lithium batteries;

Support of contract ATC towers;

General aviation protections, including expanding the rights of pilots in FAA enforcement proceedings;

