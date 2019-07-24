Combient confirms SAS and SEB are co-investing in AI hub for the Nordic region

Combient confirmed (23-Jul-2019) SAS and SEB are co-investing in its artificial intelligence (AI) hub to expand automation in the Nordic region. SAS CIO Mattias Forsberg stated: "In order for SAS to succeed in an increasingly competitive market with small margins and high ambitions on CO2 reductions, we see enormous potential in AI and automation". Mr Forsberg added the investment "will enable our transformation towards a data driven, automatised and intelligent airline and a more sustainable aviation". [more - original PR]