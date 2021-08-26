Become a CAPA Member
26-Aug-2021 10:12 AM

Comair to resume scheduled operations from 01-Sep-2021

Comair (South Africa) confirmed (25-Aug-2021) plans to resume scheduled operations under the British Airways and kulula.com brands effective 01-Sep-2021. As part of its return to service the carrier will offer new 'Travel Your Way' bundled fare products on kulula.com tickets, comprising: 

  • Fly Light: A hop on, hop off option for travel without checked baggage;
  • Pack and Go: An option with up to 20kg baggage intended "to suit most traveller's needs";
  • Fully Loaded: A fully flexible option with added flexibility and accelerated check in procedures.

Additionally, British Airways (operated by Comair) will resume twice weekly Johannesburg-Mauritius service effective 30-Nov-2021, with plans to add a third frequency in the future. [more - original PR

