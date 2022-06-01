Comair suspends operations while seeking additional funding

Comair (South Africa) suspended (31-May-2022) all operations and ticket sales under the British Airways and kulula.com brands, effective 31-May-2022, "pending successfully securing additional funding". The company's business rescue practitioners (BRP) reported that the process to raise the necessary capital is in progress and "there is reason to believe such funding may be secured". Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond commented: "Comair, the BRPs and the lenders are working all out to get the funding in place so that we can resume our normal flight schedule as soon as possible". Mr Orsmond added: "Comair is inherently a viable business" and noted the airline is on track to handle more than four million passengers and generate ZAR5.3 billion (USD338.8 million) in revenue in 2022. [more - original PR]