14-Mar-2022 11:04 AM
Comair suspends operations pending outcome of SACAA investigation
Comair (South Africa) announced (12/13-Mar-2022) its operating licence was suspended indefinitely by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) from 12-Mar-2022. Details include:
- Comair suspended services under the British Airways (BA) and kulula.com brands and is unable to confirm when it will resume operations. The airline chartered two aircraft to assist affected passengers;
- SACAA initially suspended Comair's licence for 24 hours on 12-Mar-2022, after which the airline provided documentation following a review of certain policies, systems and procedures. SACAA extended the suspension indefinitely from 13-Mar-2022. Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond stated: "We have since received an acknowledgment that the information has been received, but no other formal communication has been received to date";
- SACAA stated the original suspension decision "was reached following an investigation into the recent spate of safety incidents at the operator". SACAA stated it visited Comair "to investigate and determine the cause of a spate of occurrences affecting a concerning number of flights operated by Kulula.com and BA Comair". The authority added: "The inspection was also aimed at reviewing Comair's quality control management system and safety management systems";
- SACAA stated Comair experienced occurrences including "engine failures, engine malfunction and landing gear malfunctions" in the past month.
Mr Orsmond described the suspension as "a huge blow", noting: "It effectively takes 40% of the capacity out of the market". He added: "The implications for the aviation sector and the country are considerable should the suspension continue for any length of time".