Comair seeking urgent interdict to prevent NUMSA strike

Comair (South Africa) received (16-Apr-2019) a strike notice from the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) on 16-Apr-2019, under which airport ground staff represented by NUMSA may strike from 13:00 on 18-Apr-2019. Comair said it has a contingency plan in place and intends to maintain operations. The airline also approached the Labour Court for an urgent interdict to prevent the strike. The strike notice follows the issuance of a certificate of non-resolution by South Africa's Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration on 26-Mar-2019, after the parties were unable to reach an agreement on a salary discrepancy dispute. Approximately 700 of Comair's 2200 airport ground staff are NUMSA members. [more - original PR]