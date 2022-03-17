17-Mar-2022 10:57 AM
Comair resumes operations after SACAA lifts AOC suspension
South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) lifted (16-Mar-2022) its suspension of Comair (South Africa)'s air operator's certificate (AOC), effective immediately, after concluding an audit which commenced on 07-Mar-2022. The airline's AOC had been suspended since 12-Mar-2022. Details include:
- Comair aims to resume operations under the British Airways and kulula.com brands on 17-Mar-2022. Schedules will be restored in a phased manner. CEO Glenn Orsmond said: "Our focus is now to get our operations back to normal as quickly as possible";
- SACAA stated it audited Comair following "a spate of occurrences which posed safety risks". SACAA sought to confirm Comair's compliance with civil aviation regulations and review the airline's safety management systems and quality control management system;
- Comair stated: "The SACAA findings concerned the level of evidential support of some management systems and procedures relating to quality assurance processes, the structuring and personnel in the safety department and documentation flow regarding repair confirmations". The airline added: "No safety and security findings were made regarding either flight operations or maintenance". [more - original PR - SACAA] [more - original PR - Comair]