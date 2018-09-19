Comair reports 'record earnings' in FY2017/18 despite 'dismal trading conditions'

Comair (South Africa) reported (18-Sep-2018) "record earnings" for the year ended 30-Jun-2018, marking 72 years of "uninterrupted profitable operation" despite "dismal trading conditions", including poor GDP growth, rising fuel prices and surplus capacity in the domestic market. The company's non-airline business contributed 25% of net profit before tax. CEO Erik Venter said: "While profits for the year were good, we're still not achieving the margins that will allow for the optimum pace of upgrading our fleet. The weak economy will maintain pressure on consumer spending while the oversupply of seats in the domestic market suppresses pricing across most routes". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]