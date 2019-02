Comair (South Africa) received (26-Feb-2019) its first of eight Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, becoming the first airline in sub-Saharan Africa to operate the 737 MAX. Comair airline division executive director Wrenelle Stander said the new aircraft forms part of the airline's fleet renewal programme and will enable the carrier to "hedge against fuel price volatility and enhance our operating efficiency". [more - original PR]