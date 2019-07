Comair (South Africa) announced (04-Jul-2019) headline earnings per share (HEPS) for FY2018 are expected to be more than 20% higher than FY2017 due to a court settlement regarding South African Airways' (SAA) "anticompetitive travel agent incentive schemes". The award is expected to increase Comair's earnings per share (EPS) and HEPS by ZAR 277.43 cents (USD 19.7 cents). [more - original PR]