Comair extends suspension of scheduled services until end of Aug-2021

Comair (South Africa) extended (13-Jul-2021) the suspension of scheduled services operated under the British Airways and kulula.com brands until 31-Aug-2021. The carrier plans to resume scheduled operations on 01-Sep-2021. The extension follows the announcement by South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa that the country will remain on Adjusted Level 4 lockdown for at least two more weeks. Comair temporarily suspended all scheduled services from 05-Jul-2021 due to the prohibition of non-essential travel to and from Gauteng, a lack of demand for business travel and bans on international travel. The airline originally intended to resume operations from 30-Jul-2021. [more - original PR]