Comair delays 737 MAX deliveries, will seek compensation for 'significant losses'

Comair (South Africa) joint CEOs Wrenelle Stander and Glenn Orsmond stated (25-Sep-2019) the delivery of the carrier's second Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, originally planned for Mar-2019, is expected in Feb-2020 and the third aircraft is expected to be delivered in Jun-2020, instead of Feb-2020. The carrier ordered eight 737 MAX 8s, scheduled for delivery between 2019 and 2022, and received the first in Feb-2019. Comair negotiated a delay in the delivery of its final five 737 MAX 8s to between FY2023 and FY2025, "due to the uncertainty regarding the future delivery of this aircraft type". Ms Stander and Mr Orsmond said the airline "has suffered significant losses due to the grounding of the MAX fleet and will be instituting a compensation claim against Boeing once the fleet status has been resolved and the claim properly quantified". [more - original PR]