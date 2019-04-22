Become a CAPA Member
22-Apr-2019 8:04 AM

Comair and NUMSA await final judgement of Labour Court, strike interdicted

Comair (South Africa) stated (20-Apr-2019) it was unable to reach an agreement with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) at a meeting on 20-Apr-2019. The parties will now wait for South Africa's Labour Court to grant a final judgement on Comair's application for an interdict against a potential strike by NUMSA. The Labour Court reserved judgement in the case and interdicted the strike on 18-Apr-2019. Comair executive director - airline Wrenelle Stander said: "We are disappointed that a settlement could not be reached with the union, however, we have comprehensive contingency plans in case of potential industrial action". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

