Comair administrators see 'reasonable prospects' for successful business rescue

Comair (South Africa)'s business rescue practitioners (BRP) stated (19-May-2020) they believe there are "reasonable prospects for Comair to be rescued through business rescue proceedings", highlighting the following reasons:

Comair's assets exceed liabilities. The company has ZAR7.42 billion (USD406 million) in assets and liabilities of ZAR5.48 billion (USD299.8 million), meaning that while it is financially distressed and unable to generate revenue, the company is not factually insolvent;

The company is "a critical infrastructure asset for South Africa ";

"; The company is "competitively well placed", with a domestic market share of 39%;

There is "immense goodwill and a longstanding reputation in the travel community and with the public and customers".

The BRPs stated the successful rescue of Comair's business will depend on the support of all stakeholders, including post commencement finance. The next step in the business rescue process will be the formation of a creditors' committee and an employee representatives' committee. A business rescue plan is likely to be published on 09-Jun-2020 ahead of a shareholder vote to approve the final plan on 24-Jun-2020. [more - original PR]