COMAC forecasts China demand of 8725 new pax aircraft between 2020-2039

COMAC released (27-Nov-2020) its 2020-2039 market forecast on 26-Nov-2020, predicting China's aviation market will receive 8725 new passenger aircraft with 50 and more seats, with a market value of USD1.3 trillion, over the next 20 years. Comac expects delivery of 50 seat and above turbofan regional aircraft to be around 920, 5973 narrowbody aircraft with 120 seats and more, and 1868 widebody aircraft with 250 seats and more. Average annual growth of fleet is expected at 4.1% and average passenger growth is forecast to be around 4.3% between 2020 and 2039. By 2039, China's passenger traffic will account for 20% of total global traffic, with fleet of 9641 aircraft. [more - original PR - Chinese]