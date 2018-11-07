Comac estimates China's fleet will increase at 5.3% p/a over 2018-2037

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) forecast (06-Nov-2018) China's commercial aircraft fleet will increase at a rate of 5.3% p/a between 2018 and 2017, while passenger traffic will increase at 6.5% p/a over the period. According to COMAC, by 2037:

China's passenger turnover will account for 21% of global total;

China's commercial fleet will reach 9965 by 2037, including 6656 narrowbodies, 2343 widebodies and 966 regional aircraft.

COMAC projects China will take delivery of 9008 aircraft over the next 20 years, including 5964 (66%) narrowbody deliveries, of which 4284 will be 160 seats or greater, and 2102 (23%) widebody deliveries, of which 1421 will be 250 seats or greater. 942 (11%) regional aircraft deliveries are forecast. [more - original PR - Chinese]