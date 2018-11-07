Become a CAPA Member
Loading
7-Nov-2018 12:49 PM

Comac estimates 42,702 aircraft deliveries between 2018-2037, Asia fleet to account for 41%

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) forecast (06-Nov-2018) 42,702 new aircraft deliveries globally between 2018 and 2037. Forecast highlights include:

  • Turbofan regional passenger aircraft deliveries: 4816;
  • Narrowbody aircraft deliveries:  29,691;
  • Widebody aircraft deliveries: 8195. 
  • Global fleet (2037): 47,070, 2.1 times that of the current fleet of 22,634.

The Asia Pacific commercial aircraft fleet, including China, will grow the fastest and will account for 41% of global fleet by 2037, compared to current share of 31%. China's share of the global fleet will increase from current 16% to 21%. COMAC projected the global economy will maintain growth rate of around 2.9% over the next 20 years, while global passenger traffic (RPKs) will increase at an annual rate of 4.46%. [more - original PR - Chinese]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More