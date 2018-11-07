Comac estimates 42,702 aircraft deliveries between 2018-2037, Asia fleet to account for 41%

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) forecast (06-Nov-2018) 42,702 new aircraft deliveries globally between 2018 and 2037. Forecast highlights include:

Turbofan regional passenger aircraft deliveries: 4816;

Narrowbody aircraft deliveries: 29,691;

Widebody aircraft deliveries: 8195.

Global fleet (2037): 47,070, 2.1 times that of the current fleet of 22,634.

The Asia Pacific commercial aircraft fleet, including China, will grow the fastest and will account for 41% of global fleet by 2037, compared to current share of 31%. China's share of the global fleet will increase from current 16% to 21%. COMAC projected the global economy will maintain growth rate of around 2.9% over the next 20 years, while global passenger traffic (RPKs) will increase at an annual rate of 4.46%. [more - original PR - Chinese]