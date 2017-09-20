COMAC receives 130 new orders for C919, total order at 730

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) signed (19-Sep-2017) purchase agreements with four leasing companies for 130 C919 aircraft, increasing the total orders for the aircraft to 730 from 27 customers. ABC Financial Leasing becomes the first to place a second order of 30 aircraft, including 20 firm and 15 intentions, in addition to the 45 aircraft it ordered in 2012. Nuclear Construction Financial Leasing placed an order for 40 aircraft, including 20 firm and 20 intentions, while Huabao Leasing has signed for 30 including 15 firm and 15 intention, and AVIC International Leasing also signed up for 30 of the aircraft, including 15 firm and 15 intention. [more - original PR - Chinese]