COMAC global aircraft demand to reach 43,013 in next 20 years, 8575 for China

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) announced (19-Sep-2017) its 20 year (2017-2036) forecast, estimating that based on the global economic growth rate of 2.8% and global passenger traffic (RPK) growth of 4.4% p/a, global aircraft delivery will reach 43,013 over the next 20 years, used to replace retired aircraft and support fleet development. Among the aircraft deliveries, turbofan aircraft will reach 5255, single aisle aircraft will reach 28,718 and twin aisle aircraft to reach 9040. By 2035, the global fleet of 45,376 will be 2.1 times the current fleet of 21,662, By 2036, China's fleet will account for 19% of global fleet, up from current share of 15%. COMAC stated China will maintain its relatively high economic growth rate, estimating China's GDP will increase by 4.76% and passenger traffic to increase by 6.1% p/a and that by 2036, China's RPK will account for 19% of global RPK. The manufacturer estimates China will receive 8575 aircraft over the next 20 years, including 5475 single aisle aircraft, comprising mainly of 160 seat aircraft at 4052. Twin aisle aircraft delivery will reach 2003, comprising mainly of 250 seat aircraft at 1097. Regional aircraft delivery is expected at 1097, comprising mainly of 90 seat aircraft. By 2035, China's fleet will reach 8684, comprising of 5539 single aisle aircraft, 2048 twin aisle aircraft and 1097 regional aircraft. [more - original PR - Chinese]