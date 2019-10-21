Colombia's ANI: National govt working on expansion plan for Bogota El Dorado International Airport

Colombia's Agencia Nacional de Infraestructura (ANI) announced (18-Oct-2019) the national government is working on an expansion plan for Bogota El Dorado International Airport to improve infrastructural capacity and reduce congestion. The plan features four strategic interventions: the transfer of fuel tanks, new positions in the loading and maintenance area of the airport and the demolition of Avianca's maintenance hangars and support infrastructure. The transferral of three Jet A1 aviation fuel tanks is expected to allow for the extension of the national terminal with more platforms and boarding gates, an increase in fuel reserves and the elimination of supply tank trucks. Plans also include constructing more platforms near the air bridge and main terminal, so as to increase the number of positions available for aircraft. ANI noted these infrastructural extensions would allow for between 91 to 115 aircraft parking positions and between 70 to 90 operations to be performed per hour. Work on this plan is expected to commence in 2020. [more - original PR - Spanish]