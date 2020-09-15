Colombian court suspends USD370m loan for Avianca

Colombia's Judge Luis Manuel Lasso Lozano, via RAMA's official judicial process handling system, suspended (10-Sep-2020) the Government of Colombia's plans to invest USD370 million in Avianca Holdings in a process which questions the carrier's capacity to repay the loan. The process also requests Colombia's President Ivan Duque to disclose any conflict of interest since Mr Duque's sister works at Avianca as SVP strategic relations and customer experience.