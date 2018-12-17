Become a CAPA Member
17-Dec-2018 3:11 PM

Colombia signs 21 agreements on air services

Colombia's Civil Aviation Authority announced (14-Dec-2018) the signing of 21 bilateral agreements on air services. New regulatory frameworks were established with Greece, Guyana, Rwanda, Seychelles, Ethiopia, Jamaica, Kenya, Morocco, the Bahamas, Cape Verde, South Africa, Sweden, Norway and Denmark, and existing agreements with Brazil, Portugal, Italy, Switzerland, US and the Netherlands were modernised. An air services agreement was signed with Saudi Arabia. Director general Juan Carlos Salazar said the agreements will expand air connectivity opportunities and allow for the launch of new services. [more - original PR - Spanish]

