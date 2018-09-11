Colombia pax growth sustainable, growth projection encouraging: Vice Minister

Colombia's Vice Minister of Tourism Juan Pablo Franky, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (10-Sep-2018) Colombia has grown at a sustainable rate in recent years, with passenger number growth above 12% in the past 10 years and a very encouraging passenger growth projection for the next 20 years. The industry in the country can take advantage of Colombia's strategic geographical position, a dynamic economy and a strengthening middle class willing to travel abroad, according to Mr Franky.