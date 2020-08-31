Colombia offers up to USD370m participation in Avianca's USD1.2bn DIP financing

Avianca Holdings announced (30-Aug-2020) Colombia's Emergency Mitigation Fund approved the government's participation in Avianca's debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing, through a commitment of up to USD370 million in the proposed loan structure, side by side with private market investors. Avianca's DIP financing is expected to consist of two tranches that include approximately USD1.2 billion of new funds as part of a USD2 billion overall financing facility (including rollups of existing debt and purchase consideration) which will allow Avianca to finance its operations during its Chapter 11 reorganisation. The Government of Colombia's commitment represents approximately 30% of the new funds, or 20% of the total DIP financing. Avianca added it is "pleased with the positive reception the DIP loan structure has received from third-party institutional investors that, along with existing lenders, are expected to provide a substantial majority of the DIP loan financing". [more - original PR]