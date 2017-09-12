Colombia is in fashion, but don't tax that success, urges VivaColombia CEO

VivaColombia founder and CEO William Shaw, speaking at CAPA's 2017 Latin America Aviation Summit, stated (11-Sep-2017) LCCs bring economic growth to markets, but Colombia needs to understand the growth potential and not blunt its rise. "Colombia is in fashion. Is it Shakira, the football team, I don't know, but Colombia is undoubtedly in fashion. People love Colombia", he said. However, he urged Colombia to invest in letting the market to grow. "When the boom of Low Cost Carriers hit Europe it was to secondary airports and they lowered taxes. It gave people the ability to travel. In Colombia we are seeing the opposite and are increasing taxes to boost profits", he explained.