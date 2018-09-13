Become a CAPA Member
Loading
13-Sep-2018 2:41 PM

Colombia introduces digital platform to process passenger complaints

Colombia's Civil Aeronautics and the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (SIC) formalised (12-Sep-2018) an alliance with Avianca, Latam, Viva Air, EasyFly, Satena, Copa Airlines and ADA to expedite the the process of passenger complaints via a new digital platform called 'SIC Facilita'. Colombia's Minister of Transport Ángela María Orozco commented: "Users are our priority and that is why this alliance is excellent news for them because now, thanks to the SIC Facilita platform, they will be able to present their claims against the airlines in a simpler, more expedite manner and with shorter response times". [more - original PR - Spanish]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More