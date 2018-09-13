Colombia introduces digital platform to process passenger complaints

Colombia's Civil Aeronautics and the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (SIC) formalised (12-Sep-2018) an alliance with Avianca, Latam, Viva Air, EasyFly, Satena, Copa Airlines and ADA to expedite the the process of passenger complaints via a new digital platform called 'SIC Facilita'. Colombia's Minister of Transport Ángela María Orozco commented: "Users are our priority and that is why this alliance is excellent news for them because now, thanks to the SIC Facilita platform, they will be able to present their claims against the airlines in a simpler, more expedite manner and with shorter response times". [more - original PR - Spanish]