ProColombia tourism VP Julián Guerrero, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, reported (10-Sep-2018) a 26% increase in international frequencies p/a in Colombia, from 2013 to 2017. International seats increased by 35% during the same period. Domestic passengers increased by 18.2% while international passengers increased by 38.2%. Cargo traffic increased by 15.8%.