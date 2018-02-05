Loading
5-Feb-2018 2:04 PM

Bogota El Dorado International Airport pax up 1%, cargo stable in Dec-2017; 31.0m pax in 2017

Bogota El Dorado International Airport reported (04-Feb-2018) the following  traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 2.8 million, +1.3% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 1.9 million, +0.0%;
      • International: 937,416, +4.1%;
    • Cargo: 62,687 tonnes, +0.4%;
      • Domestic: 14,994 tonnes, +6.1%;
      • International: 47,694 tonnes, -1.3%;
    • Aircraft movements: 28,847, 0.2%;
  • 2017:

