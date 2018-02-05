Bogota El Dorado International Airport pax up 1%, cargo stable in Dec-2017; 31.0m pax in 2017

Bogota El Dorado International Airport reported (04-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 2.8 million, +1.3% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 1.9 million, +0.0%;
- International: 937,416, +4.1%;
- Cargo: 62,687 tonnes, +0.4%;
- Domestic: 14,994 tonnes, +6.1%;
- International: 47,694 tonnes, -1.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 28,847, 0.2%;
- 2017:
- Passengers: 31.0 million, -0.2%;
- Cargo: 706,803 tonnes, +4.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 322,129, -3.0%. [more - original PR - Spanish]