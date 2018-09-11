Colombia Aerocivil working to accommodate 100m pax p/a by 2030

Colombia Aerocivil director Juan Carlos Salazar, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (10-Sep-2018) Aerocivil estimates passenger traffic in Colombia to reach 100 million passengers by 2030. To achieve such figure, Aerocivil is working on simplifying fiscal "heaviness" and reducing costs for infrastructure though PPP agreements. The country will invest USD1.3 billion in aeronautical infrastructure over the next three years and is actively considering to contribute with funds for airport concessions where minimum investment levels have already been reached.