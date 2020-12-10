10-Dec-2020 12:24 PM
Colombia Aerocivil: USD237m in airport infrastructures in 2020
Colombia Aerocivil, via its official Twitter account, announced (09-Dec-2020) Aerocivil invested over COP830 billion (USD237.2 million) in airport infrastructure in 2020. Among the investment projects, the following:
- Leticia Airport: COP244.2 billion (USD69.8 million) for the completion of the passenger terminal, expanding from 1700sqm to 11,140sqm, rehabilitating and extending the runway from 2100m to 2400m, construction and expansion of a new apron from 16,200sqm to 43,070sqm and the construction of an ATC tower;
- Pasto Airport: COP121.3 billion (USD34.7 million) investment for the construction of a passenger terminal, ATC tower, road access, rehabilitation of the runway and airside and landside maintenance;
- Armenia Airport: COP116 billion (USD33.1 million) investments for the modernisation of the airport, adding new apron, an international terminal, ATC tower and expansion of the runway.