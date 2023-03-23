23-Mar-2023 12:33 PM
Colombia Aerocivil sets conditions for Avianca-Viva integration approval
Colombia Aerocivil authorised (21-Mar-2023) Avianca and Viva's integration request, subject to conditions including:
- Issue of refunds to customers with cancelled flight tickets;
- Return of peak hour slots at Bogota El Dorado International Airport;
- Maintenance of Viva's LCC fare structure;
- Increased frequencies on Bogota-Buenos Aires route.
Avianca stated it plans to review the operational, financial and technical implications of the conditions of approval to determine the feasibility of compliance. As previously reported by CAPA, Colombia Aerocivil initially rejected the integration request in Nov-2022, before commencing a review in Jan-2023. [more - original PR - Spanish] [more - original PR - Avianca - Spanish]