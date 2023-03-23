Become a CAPA Member
23-Mar-2023

Colombia Aerocivil sets conditions for Avianca-Viva integration approval

Colombia Aerocivil authorised (21-Mar-2023) Avianca and Viva's integration request, subject to conditions including:

Avianca stated it plans to review the operational, financial and technical implications of the conditions of approval to determine the feasibility of compliance. As previously reported by CAPA, Colombia Aerocivil initially rejected the integration request in Nov-2022, before commencing a review in Jan-2023. [more - original PR - Spanish] [more - original PR -  Avianca - Spanish]

