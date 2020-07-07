Colombia Aerocivil details USD230m in airport improvement projects

Colombia Aerocivil announced (06-Jul-2020) the Government of Colombia is carrying out 30 airport infrastructure and maintenance projects totalling COP832 billion (USD228.2 million) to support the country's aviation reactivation plan. Among the projects, the construction of ATM tower, terminal and rehabilitation of runway, taxiway and aprons. The following projects were listed as highlights:

Bogota El Dorado International Airport : Runways maintenance totalling COP28.9 billion (USD7.9 million) and scheduled for conclusion in Jan-2021; South runway maintenance totalling COP74 billion (USD20.3 million) scheduled for conclusion in Jun-2022;

: Juan Jose Rondon de Paipa Airport: Rehabilitation and maintenance of airside totalling around COP13 billion (USD3.6 million) scheduled for conclusion in Jan-2022;

Cartagena Rafael Núñez International Airport : Study, design and construction of a runway turnaround space totalling over COP3.7 billion (USD1 million) and scheduled for conclusion "soon";

: Ibague Perales Airport : Rehabilitation of the runway and improvements in the securities facilities totalling around COP24.6 billion (USD6.8 million) scheduled for conclusion in Jul-2022;

: Florencia Airport : Rehabilitation of airside infrastructure totalling COP25.8 billion (USD7.1 million) scheduled for conclusion in Jul-2022;

: Valledupar Airport : Rehabilitation of the runway and taxiway and upgrade of the securities facilities totalling over COP26.3 billion (USD7.2 million) scheduled for conclusion in Jal-2022;

: Riohacha Airport : Rehabilitation of the runway, adaptation of the securities facility and construction of airside drainage system totalling over COP42.2 billion (USD11.6 million) scheduled for conclusion in Aug-2022;

: Barrancabermeja Airport : Rehabilitation of the runway and taxiways and adaptation of the securities facility totalling over COP28 billion (USD7.7 million) scheduled for conclusion in Jul-2022;

: Bucaramanga Airport : Rehabilitation of the runway and taxiway and adaptation of the securities facility totalling over COP29.4 billion (USD8.1 million) scheduled for conclusion in Jul-2022;

: San Andres Airport and El Embrujo Airport : Maintenance of the terminals and construction of two ATC towers, totalling COP31.2 billion (USD8.6 million) scheduled for conclusion in Dec-2021. [more - original PR - Spanish]

