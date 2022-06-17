Cologne/Bonn Airport CEO expects return to profit in 2022

Cologne/Bonn Airport CEO Thilo Schmid stated (15-Jun-2022) "the company will return to profit in 2022" as a result of positive developments in passenger and cargo traffic. The airport forecast passenger numbers will more than double year-on-year in 2022 and cargo will "break through the one-million tonne barrier". Passenger traffic in the 2022 summer school holiday period is expected period to reach 1.75 million, or 86% of pre-pandemic levels. Passenger volumes are expected to exceed the pre-pandemic period on certain days. Mr Schmid added: "This year, our focus will be on consistently pursuing our sustainability activities". [more - original PR]