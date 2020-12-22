Cologne Airport expecting overall 75% pax drop in 2020

Cologne/Bonn Airport reported (18-Dec-2020) it expects to register a 75% year-on-year decrease in passenger traffic in 2020. The facility handled 12.4 million passengers in 2019, according to CAPA data. In order to mitigate the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and sustainably reduce personnel costs, the airport will offer severance payments and early retirement to employees on a voluntary basis in 2021. [more - original PR - German]