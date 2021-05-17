Collinson reduces COVID-19 test prices at UK airports

Collinson announced (14-May-2021) a drop in COVID-19 test prices at London Heathrow Airport, London Gatwick Airport (at APH Parking), London Stansted Airport, London City Airport, London Luton Airport and East Midlands Airport. The company has partnered with airlines including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, American Airlines, Air France-KLM, Cathay Pacific Airways and Singapore Airlines to allow discounted booking of tests as part of the overall flight booking process. Discounted prices for each test are:

PCR Fit to Fly: GBP66;

Lateral Flow (Antigen): GBP32;

LAMP Fit to Fly: GBP68;

Antibody Fit to Fly: GBP32;

Green arrivals PCR: GBP66;

Amber arrivals PCR: GBP132;

Same day test to release: GBP76.

Collinson is the only UK Government approved provider of the test to release process for travellers from 'amber' countries. The company's rapid LAMP technology provides test results in 48 hours. All prices are effective from 17-May-2021. [more - original PR]