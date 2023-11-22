Become a CAPA Member
Loading
22-Nov-2023 3:40 PM

Collinson partners with Delaware North for Priority Pass access at 13 F&B locations in South Pacific

Collinson announced (21-Nov-2023) an exclusive partnership with Delaware North which will enable Collinson's Priority Pass Members to access 13 F&B outlets across the following airports in Australia and New Zealand:

The partnership enables Priority Pass Members to redeem lounge credits for dining credits of set menus at the locations. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More