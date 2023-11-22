22-Nov-2023 3:40 PM
Collinson partners with Delaware North for Priority Pass access at 13 F&B locations in South Pacific
Collinson announced (21-Nov-2023) an exclusive partnership with Delaware North which will enable Collinson's Priority Pass Members to access 13 F&B outlets across the following airports in Australia and New Zealand:
- Adelaide Airport:
- Coopers Alehouse;
- Pantry;
- Precinct;
- Auckland International Airport:
- Best Ugly Bagels (Domestic);
- Best Ugly Bagels (International);
- Orleans Chicken & Waffles;
- Blue Marble Lane;
- Oma Artisan Bakery & Café;
- Melbourne Tullamarine Airport:
- The Local Taphouse (opening in late Nov-2023);
- Pickett's Deli & Rotisserie;
- Stomping Ground Brewery and Beer Hall;
- Perth Airport:
- Coffee Quarter;
- Hatchery Collective Bar & Grill.
The partnership enables Priority Pass Members to redeem lounge credits for dining credits of set menus at the locations. [more - original PR]