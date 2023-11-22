Collinson partners with Delaware North for Priority Pass access at 13 F&B locations in South Pacific

Collinson announced (21-Nov-2023) an exclusive partnership with Delaware North which will enable Collinson's Priority Pass Members to access 13 F&B outlets across the following airports in Australia and New Zealand:

Adelaide Airport : Coopers Alehouse; Pantry; Precinct;

: Auckland International Airport : Best Ugly Bagels (Domestic); Best Ugly Bagels (International); Orleans Chicken & Waffles; Blue Marble Lane; Oma Artisan Bakery & Café;

: Melbourne Tullamarine Airport : The Local Taphouse (opening in late Nov-2023); Pickett's Deli & Rotisserie; Stomping Ground Brewery and Beer Hall;

: Perth Airport : Coffee Quarter; Hatchery Collective Bar & Grill.

:

The partnership enables Priority Pass Members to redeem lounge credits for dining credits of set menus at the locations. [more - original PR]