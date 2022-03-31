Collinson and Allianz Partners provide free lounge access during delays for Allyz members

Collinson announced (30-Mar-2022) a partnership with Allianz Partners to provide members of the Allyz travel platform with free access to airport lounges worldwide during flight delays. Allyz members whose flights are delayed by more than 60 minutes or 120 minutes, depending on their membership level, will receive a notification for access to one of more than 1200 lounges across more than 500 airports in more than 100 countries. The benefit is available to Allyz members and up to five guests. [more - original PR]