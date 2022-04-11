Become a CAPA Member
Collinson & CAPA report: Asia Pacific to lag business travel recovery, particularly in long haul

Collinson and CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in the second edition of the Asia Pacific Travel Recovery Report, stated (08-Apr-2022) Asia Pacific is likely to be the last region to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. Survey respondents reported that although leisure travel is likely to rebound once borders reopen, Asia Pacific business travel is expected to take a little longer to recover, with just 24% seeing short haul corporate travel recovering to more than 61% of 2019 levels in 2022 and 7% seeing demand reaching four fifths of 2019 levels in 2022. Long haul business travel remains the furthest from reach. According to 86% of global respondents, less than two thirds of the long haul corporate travel market will be back in 2022. In Asia Pacific, 30% of survey respondents believe we will not reach 20% of 2019 levels in 2022. [more - original PR] [more - Asia Pacific Travel Recovery Report]

