31-Aug-2021 10:03 AM

Collins Aerospace to acquire FlightAware

Collins Aerospace signed (30-Aug-2021) a definitive agreement to acquire privately held FlightAware, a provider of flight tracking solutions, predictive technology, analytics and decision-making tools. Following closing, FlightAware will join Collins' Information Management Services portfolio within the company's Avionics strategic business unit. Closure of the acquisition is subject to the completion of customary conditions and regulatory approvals. [more - original PR]

